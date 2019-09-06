Angelica McDaniel Departing CBS Daytime

Angelica McDaniel, head of CBS’ daytime, is departing the network as daytime gets rolled into current programming overseen by Amy Reisenbach. McDaniel has been at the network since 2010, when she was hired as a vice president overseeing The Talk.

"Angelica McDaniel championed our daytime series lineup with creativity, passion and energy and broke new ground by helping launch the network’s first daytime talk show in years [The Talk] while respecting the long history and tradition of the dramas and game shows," said CBS Entertainment President Kelly Kahl in a statement. "We appreciate her many contributions and wish her well on her next endeavors."

McDaniel was promoted in 2012 to senior vice president of daytime and then to executive vice president in 2015, adding oversight of syndicated content development.

Besides The Talk, CBS’ daytime lineup is currently composed of soap operas The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful, and game shows The Price is Right and Let’s Make A Deal.

Deadline first reported this story.