Angela Bassett to Direct Whitney Houston Biopic for Lifetime

Actor Angela Bassett will direct a movie about the late Whitney Houston and her relationship with fellow recording artist Bobby Brown for Lifetime, the network announced Thursday.

Whitney Houston, scheduled to premiere in 2015, will mark Bassett’s directorial debut.

“I have such regard for both Whitney’s and Bobby’s amazing talents and accomplishments; and I feel a responsibility in the telling of their story,” Bassett said. “Their humanity and bond fascinates us all. I’m beyond excited to have this opportunity to go behind the camera and into their world.”

The film will be executive produced by Larry Sanitsky and produced by the Sanitsky Company. The script has been penned by Shem Bitterman.

Casting for the film has not been announced.

Bassett, an Academy Award nominee and Golden Globe winner in 1994 for her performance as Tina Turner in What’s Love Got to Do With It, recently portrayed Coretta Scott King in the Lifetime original movie Betty & Coretta.