Ang Lee to Direct Pilot for FX's 'Tyrant'

Life of Pi director Ang Lee will helm the pilot for

FX's drama project Tyrant. This marks Lee's first project since Pi

and his TV directorial debut.





From Homeland producers Howard Gordon and

Gideon Raff, Tyrant centers around an American family that gets

drawn into the workings of a turbulent Middle Eastern nation. Production is

slated to begin this summer.





"Ang Lee has demonstrated time and again an ability to

present characters with such depth and specificity that they reveal the

universal human condition," said FX president and GM John Landgraf.

"No one could be a more perfect film maker to bring Howard Gordon,

Gideon Raff and Craig Wright's Tyrant to indelible life."







Lee is also known for directing Crouching

Tiger, Hidden Dragon.