Ang Lee to Direct Pilot for FX's 'Tyrant'
Life of Pi director Ang Lee will helm the pilot for
FX's drama project Tyrant. This marks Lee's first project since Pi
and his TV directorial debut.
From Homeland producers Howard Gordon and
Gideon Raff, Tyrant centers around an American family that gets
drawn into the workings of a turbulent Middle Eastern nation. Production is
slated to begin this summer.
"Ang Lee has demonstrated time and again an ability to
present characters with such depth and specificity that they reveal the
universal human condition," said FX president and GM John Landgraf.
"No one could be a more perfect film maker to bring Howard Gordon,
Gideon Raff and Craig Wright's Tyrant to indelible life."
Lee is also known for directing Crouching
Tiger, Hidden Dragon.
