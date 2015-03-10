Andy Stabile Joins Kaplan Stahler Agency

Kaplan Stahler Agency has hired Andy Stabile as a partner and head of the alternative department.

Stabile spent the last 13 years at Creative Artist Agency growing the alternative television department. In his last year there, Stabile brokered deals for series like NBC’s Food Fighters and Oxygen’s Preachers of L.A.

“Kaplan Stahler is the definitive boutique literary agency in the television business and I am honored to lead the alternative programming efforts of this storied agency,” Stabile said.

“After 13 years of unqualified success at CAA, we look forward to Andy bringing his proven agenting and leadership skills to the KSA team,” added agency coowner Elliot Stahler.