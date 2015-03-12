Andy Samberg to Host Primetime Emmys

Fox has tapped Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Andy Samberg to host the 67th Primetime Emmys, which the network will air on Sept. 20.

Last year’s show was hosted by Late Night host Seth Meyers.

“It’s wonderfully fitting that we have Andy Samberg, an Emmy Award winner himself, as our host for this year's Primetime Emmy Awards,” said Bruce Rosenblum, chairman and CEO of the Television Academy. “Andy has excelled in all aspects of the television universe, both from behind and in front of the camera. His humor, insights and charisma will be an exciting addition to our annual celebration of television’s best and brightest.”

Nominations for the Emmys will be announced Thursday, July 16.

This year’s Emmys will be the first under the rule changes, which the Academy announced last month, which increases the amount of nominees for series categories and strictly defines what can be entered as a comedy or drama.

The 2014 Primetime Emmy broadcast drew a 4.2 Nielsen rating among adults 18-49 and 15.6 million total viewers—down 14% in the demo and 12% in total viewers from the previous year. Last year’s show aired a month earlier and on Monday, due to competition from MTV’s Video Music Awards and NBC’s Sunday Night Football commitments.