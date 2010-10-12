Andy Richter Returns to Late Night
Andy Richter, Conan O'Brien's longtime pal and
sidekick, will join the late-night host on his upcoming TBS program. The network
confirmed the widely accepted news Oct. 12.
"I'm thrilled to be going back to work with Conan,
and very excited to start a whole new venture on TBS. However, I am mostly
looking forward to getting out of the house again," Richter said in a statement.
O'Brien added, "This decision was made without my
authority. I will get to the bottom of this."
O'Brien's new late-night entry has been receiving
copious promotion during TBS' coverage of MLB playoffs. Richter, who also
toured with O'Brien's "Legally Prohibited From Being Funny on Television Tour,"
also hosted last summer's Team Coco Presents: The Conan Writers Live
special.
Conan bows Nov. 8 at 11 p.m.
The show will originate from Stage 15 at Warner Bros. Studios where Richter
will assume his position on O'Brien's sofa.
