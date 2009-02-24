Andy Richter, Conan O’Brien Reuniting On 'The Tonight Show'

Posted 5:50 p.m. ET

Andy Richter is joining The Tonight Show with Conan O’Brien as the show’s announcer, NBC said Tuesday. Richter was O’Brien’s sidekick on Late Night with Conan O’Brien from its debut in 1993 until May, 2000, when he left to pursue an acting career.

In addition to serving as announcer, Richter will appear in comedy bits on the show.

"Andy is one of the funniest people I know and we've maintained a close friendship since he left Late Night, said O'Brien in a statement. “We have a proven chemistry that will be an incredible asset to The Tonight Show. I'm looking forward to working with Andy on a daily basis again, particularly since he owes me $300."

Richter has appeared in a number of series, including the short lived Andy Richter Controls the Universe on Fox and Andy Barker, P.I. on NBC.

The Tonight Show with Conan O’Brien will premiere on NBC June 1.