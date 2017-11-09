Andy Cohen Renews Multi-Tiered Deal With Bravo Media

Bravo Media has signed a three-year, multi-tiered deal with host and producer Andy Cohen.



The deal gives Cohen three more years to host and executive produce talk show Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. It also includes a renewed first-look development deal with Cohen’s production company, Most Talkative, and his continuing as executive producer of the Real Housewives franchise, as well as hosting reunions and specials.



“Andy is a creative multi-hyphenate dynamo, who through his cheeky charm, fascination and fandom, makes you want to hang out with him–either on the seat next to him or on the screen in front of you,” said Frances Berwick, president, lifestyle networks, NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment. “He’s an integral part of the Bravo family and brand and we can’t wait to see where he takes Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen next.”



Earlier this year, late-night show Watch What Happens Live changed its name to Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.



“This is the show I have dreamt about hosting all my life and it's as fun today as when we started over eight years ago,” said Cohen. “Thanks to Bravo for supplying the booze to throw three more years of great parties!”



Bravo is part of NBCUniversal.