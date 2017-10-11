Andy Cohen to Partner With Anderson Cooper for CNN’s New Year’s Show

Andy Cohen will join Anderson Cooper as the co-host of CNN’s New Year’s Eve celebration. Kathy Griffin usually hosts with Cooper, but she was dismissed from the role this past spring, after photos showed her holding up a bloodied head resembling President Trump’s.

New Year’s Eve Live with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen will broadcast from Times Square in New York December 31.

Cohen hosts Watch What Happens LiveWith Andy Cohen on Bravo, and summer series Love Connection on Fox.



The two are touring the country, offering up "deep talk and shallow tales," for a show called AC2.

“Andy is the life of the party wherever he goes, and what bigger party is there than New Year's Eve?” said Cooper. “It is going to be a blast!”

CNN’s New Year’s Eve show is in its 11th year.

Cohen said his 25-year friendship with Cooper will serve the telecast well. “We've travelled the world together and performed in 30-plus cities with AC2,” he said, “and it's all led to this one huge night!"

