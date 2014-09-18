Andy Cohen Joins Business of Live TV Summit

Andy Cohen, the host and executive producer of Watch What Happens Live, Bravo’s late night, interactive talk show, will be a keynote speaker at the Business of Live Television Summit on Tuesday, Sept. 30.

The summit, presented by Broadcasting & Cable,Multichannel News and TV Technology, will cover best practices, new business models and technology innovation driving the growth of live event television.

Cohen will join a lineup that includes Don Roy King, director, NBC’s Saturday Night Live; Chris Licht, VP of programming, CBS News; and other leaders in the category.

Watch What Happens Live is the only live show in late night TV, and features guests in pop culture, including Oprah, Cher, Lady Gaga, Meryl Streep, Jennifer Lopez, Liam Neeson, Jerry Seinfeld and many Real Housewives.

