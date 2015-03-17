Andy Cohen to Get Sirius

Andy Cohen, executive producer and host of Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live talk show, is now producing his own 24/7 SiriusXM channel, Radio Andy.

Cohen will curate the channel as well as host a weekly radio show on it, both of which will launch later in 2015.

"I love radio, and the creative challenge of programming a channel around people I’m passionate about is intoxicating,” said Cohen. “Personally, I've been looking for an outlet where I can do more long-form interviews, and SiriusXM is the perfect home for my brand of uncensored, deep and shallow talk."

The launch of Radio Andy will not be Cohen’s first time on Sirius’ airwaves. In 2012 the Real Housewives EP hosted a five-week pop culture-focused call-in series.