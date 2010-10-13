Andrew Gunsberg to Host 'Live to Dance with Paula Abdul'

CBS announced Wednesday the host and panel of

experts for its new reality-competition series Live to Dance with Paula

Abdul.

Joining executive producer, lead expert and mentor

Abdul on the panel will be host Andrew Gunsberg, co-host of Australian Idol,

choreographer Travis Payne (Michael Jackson's This Is It) and former Pussycat Dolls member Kimberly Wyatt.

The show, whose first casting call takes place

Thursday in New York, seeks to find dancers "with raw ability from any age

group across the nation performing either solo or in a group," according

to the network.