Andrew Gunsberg to Host 'Live to Dance with Paula Abdul'
CBS announced Wednesday the host and panel of
experts for its new reality-competition series Live to Dance with Paula
Abdul.
Joining executive producer, lead expert and mentor
Abdul on the panel will be host Andrew Gunsberg, co-host of Australian Idol,
choreographer Travis Payne (Michael Jackson's This Is It) and former Pussycat Dolls member Kimberly Wyatt.
The show, whose first casting call takes place
Thursday in New York, seeks to find dancers "with raw ability from any age
group across the nation performing either solo or in a group," according
to the network.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.