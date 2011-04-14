'Anderson' to Settle In at Jazz at Lincoln Center

Anderson,

the new one-hour syndicated talk show hosted by Anderson Cooper has

picked Jazz at Lincoln Center's The Allen Room in New York as its home,

it was announced Thursday.

Produced

by Telepictures Productions, the series will focus on women's issues, ranging

anywhere from celebrity interviews to personal stories behind the

headlines. The location of the show will allow Cooper the opportunity to

"take to the streets" and talk with pedestrians. Anderson is set to debut on September 12,

"Jazz

at Lincoln Center's The Allen Room has one of New York City's most

extraordinary backdrops -- Central Park and the Manhattan skyline --

providing a totally authentic and fresh environment and energy that

reflects the sensibility of Anderson and the show," said Telepictures President Hilary Estey

McLoughlin.

The Jazz at Lincoln Square is located in New York's Time Warner Center, which sits in Columbus Circle.

"It is an amazing space, and I am really excited to be taping the show

there," said Anderson Cooper. "It is a beautiful theater, and totally

unique. It allows me to have great interaction with the studio audience

and great access to the streets and people of New York."