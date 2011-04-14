'Anderson' to Settle In at Jazz at Lincoln Center
Anderson,
the new one-hour syndicated talk show hosted by Anderson Cooper has
picked Jazz at Lincoln Center's The Allen Room in New York as its home,
it was announced Thursday.
Produced
by Telepictures Productions, the series will focus on women's issues, ranging
anywhere from celebrity interviews to personal stories behind the
headlines. The location of the show will allow Cooper the opportunity to
"take to the streets" and talk with pedestrians. Anderson is set to debut on September 12,
"Jazz
at Lincoln Center's The Allen Room has one of New York City's most
extraordinary backdrops -- Central Park and the Manhattan skyline --
providing a totally authentic and fresh environment and energy that
reflects the sensibility of Anderson and the show," said Telepictures President Hilary Estey
McLoughlin.
The Jazz at Lincoln Square is located in New York's Time Warner Center, which sits in Columbus Circle.
"It is an amazing space, and I am really excited to be taping the show
there," said Anderson Cooper. "It is a beautiful theater, and totally
unique. It allows me to have great interaction with the studio audience
and great access to the streets and people of New York."
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.