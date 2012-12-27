Anderson Cooper, Kathy Griffin to Again Host CNN's NewYear's Eve Coverage
Anderson Cooper and Kathy Griffin are returning to co-host
CNN's New Year's Eve countdown program.
The duo will be live from New York's Times Square on Dec. 31
from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. ET. It is the sixth consecutive year the pair will
co-host the program.
CNN correspondents will provide reports from celebrations across
the country throughout the night: Isha Sesay in Times Square; John Zarella in
Kew West, Florida; and Gary Tuchman in Eastport, Maine.
At 12:30 a.m. ET, CNN's Brooke Baldwin in New Orleans and
Susan Hendricks in Nashville will take over anchoring for the countdown to
midnight in the central time zone.
