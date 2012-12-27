Anderson Cooper, Kathy Griffin to Again Host CNN's NewYear's Eve Coverage

Anderson Cooper and Kathy Griffin are returning to co-host

CNN's New Year's Eve countdown program.

The duo will be live from New York's Times Square on Dec. 31

from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. ET. It is the sixth consecutive year the pair will

co-host the program.

CNN correspondents will provide reports from celebrations across

the country throughout the night: Isha Sesay in Times Square; John Zarella in

Kew West, Florida; and Gary Tuchman in Eastport, Maine.

At 12:30 a.m. ET, CNN's Brooke Baldwin in New Orleans and

Susan Hendricks in Nashville will take over anchoring for the countdown to

midnight in the central time zone.