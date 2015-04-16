Anderson Cooper Books Interview With Aaron Hernandez Jurors

Anderson Cooper will have an exclusive interview with the 11 jurors in the murder trial of former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez. The interview will air on Thursday’s Anderson Cooper 360.

On Wednesday, the jurors found Hernandez guilty of first-degree murder in the shooting death of Odin Lloyd. The former NFL star was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

“Just interviewed the #AaronHernandez jury. They are remarkably conscientious and took their job as jurors very seriously. #AC360,” Cooper wrote on his Twitter account Thursday morning.

According to CNN, the jurors discussed Hernandez’s behavior during the 11-week trial, the key moments of testimony and why they reached a guilty verdict.