Anderson Cooper Attacked by Mubarak Supporters In Cairo

CNN anchor Anderson Cooper and his crew were attacked by supporters of Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak in Cairo, Cooper said on CNN's American Morning Wednesday.

The attack came as violence escalated in the Egyptian capital Wednesday between Mubarak supporters and anti-government protesters who were not satisfied by Mubarak's announcement Tuesday that he would step down as president in the fall. Cooper said he and his crew were trying to make it to a "no-man's land" between the two groups, but never got that far. Cooper said he was "punched in the head" by pro-Mubarak demonstrators and that they tried to take his crew's cameras.

"It was pandemonium," Cooper said on CNN. "Suddenly a young man would come up, look at you, and then punch you in the face."

CNN said that no one was seriously hurt in the attack. Cooper and his crew were able to retreat to a high-rise balcony where he conducted the report for American Morning.