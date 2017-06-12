And the Nominees Were

Related: Like TV Itself, Emmy Arms Race Only Escalating

HBO and FX dominated the 2016 Emmy nominations and winners and are the odds on favorites to be among the leading cable, broadcast and streaming networks earning 2017 Emmy nominations, which will be announced July 13. Here are last year’s Emmy nominated and winning shows (winners in bold):



OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES



Game of Thrones (HBO)

The Americans (FX)

Better Call Saul (AMC)

Downton Abbey (PBS)

Homeland (Showtime)

House of Cards (Netflix)

Mr. Robot (USA)



OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES



Tatiana Maslany, Orphan Black (BBC America)

Claire Danes, Homeland (Showtime)

Viola Davis, How to Get Away With Murder (ABC)

Taraji P. Henson, Empire (Fox)

Keri Russell, The Americans (FX)

Robin Wright, House of Cards (Netflix)



OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES



Rami Malek, Mr. Robot (USA)

Kyle Chandler, Bloodline (Netflix)

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul (AMC)

Matthew Rhys, The Americans (FX)

Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan (Showtime)

Kevin Spacey, House of Cards (Netflix)

Related: Adding Pop to FYC Push for ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Star



OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES



Maggie Smith, Downton Abbey (PBS)

Maura Tierney, The Affair (Showtime)

Lena Headey, Game of Thrones (HBO)

Emilia Clarke, Game of Thrones (HBO)

Maisie Williams, Game of Thrones (HBO)

Constance Zimmer, UnREAL (Lifetime)



OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES



Ben Mendelsohn, Bloodline (Netflix)

Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul (FX)

Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones (HBO)

Kit Harington, Game of Thrones (HBO)

Michael Kelly, House of Cards (Netflix)

Jon Voight, Ray Donovan (Showtime)



OUTSTANDING DIRECTING IN A DRAMA SERIES



Miguel Sapochnik, Game of Thrones (HBO)

Michael Engler, Downton Abbey (PBS)

Jack Bender, Game of Thrones (HBO)

Lesli Linka Glatter, Homeland (Showtime)

Steven Soderbergh, The Knick (Cinemax)

David Hollander, Ray Donovan (Showtime)



OUTSTANDING WRITING IN A DRAMA SERIES



David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, Game of Thrones (HBO)

Joel Fields, Joe Weisberg, The Americans (FX)

Julian Fellowes, Downton Abbey (HBO)

Robert King, Michelle King, The Good Wife (CBS)

Sam Esmail, Mr. Robot (USA Network)

Marti Noxon, Sarah Gertrude Shapiro, UnREAL (Lifetime)



OUTSTANDING COMEDY SERIES



Veep (HBO)

Black-ish (ABC)

Master of None (Netflix)

Modern Family (ABC)

Silicon Valley (HBO)

Transparent (Amazon)

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (Netflix)



OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES



Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep (HBO)

Ellie Kemper, The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (Netflix)

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish (ABC)

Laurie Metcalf, Getting On (HBO)

Amy Schumer, Inside Amy Schumer (Comedy Central)

Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie (Netflix)



OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES



Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent (Amazon)

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish (ABC)

Aziz Ansari, Master of None (Netflix)

Will Forte, Last Man on Earth (Fox)

William H. Macy, Shameless (Showtime)

Thomas Middleditch, Silicon Valley (HBO)



OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES



Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Niecy Nash, Getting On (HBO)

Allison Janney, Mom (CBS)

Judith Light, Transparent (Amazon)

Gaby Hoffmann, Transparent (Amazon)

Anna Chlumsky, Veep (HBO)



OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES



Louie Anderson, Baskets (FX)

Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine (Fox)

Keegan-Michael Key, Key & Peele (Comedy Central)

Ty Burrell, Modern Family (ABC)

Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (Netflix)

Tony Hale, Veep (HBO)

Matt Walsh, Veep (HBO)



OUTSTANDING WRITING IN A COMEDY SERIES



Aziz Ansari and Alan Yang, Master of None (Netflix)

Rob Delaney, Sharon Horgan, Catastrophe (Amazon)

Dan O’Keefe, Silicon Valley (HBO)

Alec Berg, Silicon Valley (HBO)

David Mandel, Veep (HBO)

Alex Gregory, Peter Huyck, Veep (HBO)



OUTSTANDING DIRECTING IN A COMEDY SERIES



Jill Soloway, Transparent (Amazon)

Aziz Ansari, Master of None (Netflix)

Alec Berg, Silicon Valley (HBO)

Mike Judge, Silicon Valley (HBO)

Dave Mandel, Veep (HBO)

Chris Addison, Veep (HBO)

Dale Stern, Veep (HBO)



OUTSTANDING LIMITED SERIES



The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story (FX)

American Crime (ABC)

Fargo (FX)

The Night Manager (AMC)

Roots (History)



OUTSTANDING TELEVISION MOVIE

Sherlock: The Abominable Bride (PBS)

All the Way (HBO)

Confirmation (HBO)

A Very Murray Christmas (Netflix)

Luther (BBC America)