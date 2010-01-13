Anchors, Reporters Mobilize to Cover Quake-Ravaged Haiti

Television news is mobilizing to get anchors and reporters to earthquake-ravaged Haiti. With the Port-au-Prince airport closed, traveling there has been challenging with most news personnel entering the country via car from the Dominican Republic.

NBC News has Brian Williams, Ann Curry and Al Roker will report from the region. Katie Couric, Jeff Glor and Kelly Cobiella are there for CBS News while Byron Pitts is in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. Good Morning America's Robin Roberts, GMA weekend anchor Kate Snow, World News weekend anchor Dan Harris and medical editor Dr. Richard Besser will also be there for ABC News. Roberts will anchor GMA from Haiti Thursday (Jan. 14).

America's Newsroom anchor Bill Hemmer and correspondents Orlando Salinas and Steve Harrigan are also en route there for Fox News Channel. Correspondent Wendell Goler, who was on vacation in the Dominican Republic, filed a report for Tuesday night's (Jan. 12) Fox Report.

CNN's Anderson Cooper was the first reporter on the ground in Haiti, making it there by Wednesday morning (Jan. 13) for a satellite interview. On tonight's AC360, Cooper will talk to former President Bill Clinton via satellite. Clinton is the United Nations Special Envoy to Haiti. (ABC's George Stephanopoulos will interview Clinton for ABC's World News.) Sanjay Gupta, Susan Candiotti, Gary Tuchman, Jonathan Mann and Chris Lawrence are also in the region for CNN.

All three of the broadcast evening newscasts will have hour-long editions tonight (Jan. 13). Williams and Couric will anchor their respective broadcasts from Haiti.

Diane Sawyer was in Afghanistan earlier this week and is making the long trip to Haiti. But she will not be on the ground in time for tonight's World News. Stephanopoulos will fill in for Sawyer, who is expected to the anchor the broadcast from Haiti on Thursday.