Anchor Leon Harris Exiting WJLA

Anchor Leon Harris is exiting Sinclair's ABC affiliate, WJLA Washington, after 13 years.

Harris, who will be leaving sometime in October, has been co-anchoring the 5 p.m., 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. newscasts. No reason was given for the departure.

No replacement has been named and a spokesperson says there will be a "national" search.

Maureen Bunyan co-anchors at 6 p.m., while Alison Starling is Harris' 5 p.m. and 11 p.m. co-anchor.

Starling just this week re-upped her contract with the station through 2019.

“We can’t thank Leon enough for his service to our station and our community,” said news director Mitch Jacob in a statement. ”He is a journalist of the highest caliber, and has been an asset in our newsroom, and he will be missed.”

Harris came to WJLA after 20 years with CNN, including anchoring CNN Live Today.

“Alison is one of the most recognized and respected TV journalists in the Washington area” said Jacob. "[W]e are thrilled that she will continue to be an influential leader in the ABC7 newsroom for years to come.”

Before joining WJLA in 2004, Starling was an anchor-reporter for KIRO Seattle and WDEF Chattanooga.