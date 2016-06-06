Anchor Erica Hill Rejoins HLN

Erica Hill, part of the original on-air lineup at HLN, is rejoining the cable news net. Hill comes from NBC, where she has worked since 2012 and her roles included co-anchor of Weekend Today and contributor to NBC Nightly with Lester Holt, Today and MSNBC.

Based in New York, Hill will anchor a daily daytime news program and will also appear on CNN. The HLN program will launch in fall 2016.

“Erica was a catalyst during our evolution from Headline News to HLN, and now, as we return to our news roots, she’s the obvious addition to our first-class on-air team,” said Ken Jautz, executive VP, CNN.

From 2008 to her time at NBC, Hill was an anchor at CBS News, primarily with The Early Show.

"I'm thrilled to come home," said Hill. “The opportunity to reunite with Ken and the smart, talented HLN/CNN family was one I couldn’t refuse. I am so excited to be a part of this new chapter at HLN."

HLN is part of the CNN Worldwide network.