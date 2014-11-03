‘Anarchy Afterword’ Returns After ‘SOA’ Nov. 4

FX said the live post-show Anarchy Afterword will return Tuesday night (Nov. 4) and will follow each of the final five episodes of biker-gang drama Sons of Anarchy, the network's top-rated dramatic series.

Tuesday’s Afterword will feature a “Villains Panel” with host Chris Franjola interviewing the actors who portrayed some of the gang’s most notorious enemies over the past seven seasons, including Ally Walker (“Agent June Stahl”), Billy Brown (“August Marks”) and Timothy Murphy (“Galen O’ Shay”). The post-show episode will also appear on the FXNow app Wednesday (Nov. 5).

Afterword airs from 11:33 p.m. to 12:15 a.m. ET and will air live after the ninth through twelfth episodes of the seventh season along with the series finale on Dec 9.

This story was originally published on Multichannel.com.