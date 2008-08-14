Analyst: Time Warner Cable Could Face Retrans Fight

Pali Research media analyst Richard Greenfield reiterated his “sell” rating on Time Warner Cable shares, warning that the second-largest cable operator in the country faces a looming retransmission-consent battle with Spanish-language broadcaster Univision Communications.

In a research note Thursday, Greenfield wrote that Time Warner Cable is particularly vulnerable because it is the dominant cable provider in two of the largest Hispanic markets in the country -- New York and Los Angeles.

Univision, which was bought by a consortium of investors including Haim Saban last year, has hinted for months that it plans to start charging operators for retransmission consent.

