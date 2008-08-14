Analyst: Time Warner Cable Could Face Retrans Fight
Pali Research media analyst Richard Greenfield reiterated his “sell” rating on Time Warner Cable shares, warning that the second-largest cable operator in the country faces a looming retransmission-consent battle with Spanish-language broadcaster Univision Communications.
In a research note Thursday, Greenfield wrote that Time Warner Cable is particularly vulnerable because it is the dominant cable provider in two of the largest Hispanic markets in the country -- New York and Los Angeles.
Univision, which was bought by a consortium of investors including Haim Saban last year, has hinted for months that it plans to start charging operators for retransmission consent.
For more on this story, click here.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.