Analyst’s Questions for Netflix Go to 11

BTIG Media Analyst Rich Greenfield, perhaps taking a cue from Spinal Tap lead guitarist Nigel Tufnel, raised his potential questions for Netflix execs for its upcoming earnings interview to 11 with an added query about the OTT pioneer’s upcoming EPIX output renewal.

In a blog post Tuesday, Greenfield laid out a list of potential questions ahead of the July 15 earnings interview, including finance-oriented queries around ARPU, share prices and the like. But among the more interesting were those around programming issues, like why it decided to pay about $500,000 per episode for Friends, but didn’t see the value in acquiring Seinfeld reruns, which were acquired for an estimated $700,000 per episode by rival Hulu.

