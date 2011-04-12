Analyst Predicts Double-Digit Price Increase for Upfronts

The drumbeat for double-digit price increases in this year's

TV upfront ad market continues.

In a new research report, analyst David Joyce of Miller

Tabak + Co. estimates that the broadcasters are looking

at an average of 11.3% price increases on a cost-per-thousand- viewers basis in

the upfront. In total, Joyce estimates the broadcast total at $10.272 billion,

up 14.7% from last year.

Joyce sees top-rated CBS raking in 12.5% price gains and

taking in $3 billion, up from $2.6 billion last year. That would be followed by

Fox, with prices up 11.5%, taking in $2.275 billion, up from $1.975 billion

last year. He sees ABC earning 11% price increases and taking in $2.75 billion,

up from $2.4 billion, with NBC bringing up the rear at 10% price increases and

$1.825 billion in sales, up from $1.6 billion. The CW is expected to register a

9% price increase, and take in $390 million in the upfront, up from $350

million.

Spanish-language broadcasters should get increases of 9%,

selling about 65% of their primetime inventory. With ratings growing, Joyce

pegs the value of the Spanish-language upfront at $1.925 billion, up 11.6%.

Joyce expects cable network to sell a robust 62.5% of their

inventory in the upfront, with price increases ranging from 8% to 12%,

depending on ratings and genre. He pegs the cable upfront at $9 billion, up

11.5% for the full year and expects cable network ad revenue to be $23.5

billion, up 10.8%. That estimate could be conservative, he says, if scatter

pricing stays above upfront pricing.

Joyce also took a look at the kids market, estimating that

the upfront will be up 12.8% to $1.1 billion.