Analysis: Ad Buyers Processing NBC Late Night Shift

Reactions to NBC's move to finalize the passing of the Tonight

baton in early 2014 from Jay Leno to Jimmy Fallon were still filtering in

Wednesday. But at least one prominent buyer landed squarely in the negative

column.

"I think it's a bad move for NBC to do this now,"

says Billie Gold, VP of research and programming at media agency Carat.

"They should have waited till the primetime schedule was rebuilt. They've

got a lot of holes to fill." She added, "Advertisers see a lot of

turmoil at NBC right now. It's the wrong time to shake things up."

Gold said the late night announcement came just after NBC

held a pre-upfront development meeting for media buyers. NBC Entertainment

chairman Bob Greenblatt didn't mention the change during the meeting. "Not

a word," Gold said. "You would think if they were proud of this, it

would have come up."

Another buyer, David Campanelli, senior VP, director of

national television at Horizon Media, says NBC was reacting to realities in the

TV business.

"I think it's easy to say that NBC is making the same

mistake as last time with Leno and Conan," Campanelli said. "But the

reality is the late night landscape continues to change. Success is not simply

measured in nightly ratings alone. The digital viability of a show, for both

buzz and sell-able assets can make a show a success based on different metrics

than historically measured."

Campanelli says the Fallon announcement will make buying the

Tonight show a challenge. "We [buyers] will need to factor our

projects for Fallon's success into our upfront buying decisions," he says.

"I would assume NBC will sell a TonightShow ratings estimate for the year regardless of host. But more

than likely, Fallon well end up with a lower rating once things settle in post

Olympics push. That will likely lead to some under-delivery issues, further

tightening the day part for NBC."

Linda Yaccarino, president for ad sales at NBCUniversal,

sees opportunities in selling a victory lap for Leno. "We will be able to

do a lot of exciting things." Yaccarino said. She said reaction to Fallon

hosting Tonight has been enthusiastic, and that Jay will "pass the

torch as No. 1, just as it was passed to him."

Late night, increasingly, is a trophy asset and not a profit

center, certainly compared with the days when Johnny Carson drew tens of

millions of viewers a night. According to data from Kantar Media, ad revenue

for Tonight has fallen from $255 million in 2007 to $146 million in

2012. Even so, the stability and brand pedigree of late night franchises

against a backdrop of constant change in the television business continue to

make them desirable properties for media companies.

Gold says she understands why NBC wants to make this change.

"They want to reach a new generation of 18 to 49 year olds," she

said. "But Leno wins the time period, and I don't know if Fallon will be

able to beat [ABC's] Jimmy Kimmel."

As ratings across the broadcast spectrum keep ebbing, more

advertisers might start looking at cable. "For advertisers looking at 18

to 49, there are now more choices," Gold says.

Campanelli says many of the late-night broadcast viewers

have moved to cable. "Not only to shows like Conan and Daily

Show/Colbert, but also to a network like Adult Swim, which secures

significant adult 18 to 49 ratings each night in the late night hours."

The late night time period as a whole, including

broadcast and cable, "is still a very valuable daypart," Campanelli

says. "However the days of buying only the three networks are long gone. A

holistic buying approach needs to be applied to reach the full potential of the

daypart."