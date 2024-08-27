Anaheim Ducks Do Carriage Deal With Victory Plus, KCOP Los Angeles

The Anaheim Ducks are partnering with A Parent Media Co. Inc. (APMC), owner of sports streamer Victory Plus, and KCOP Los Angeles to stream and televise their NHL games for free during the 2024-2025 season. Locally broadcast Ducks games will be available to 100% of the Los Angeles regional market.

"We are so pleased to announce that fans in our entire television market, via stream or traditional television (cable or over-the-air) will see locally broadcast games free of charge," said Ducks President Aaron Teats. "It is a significant organizational priority to connect Ducks fans with our entire market and for every fan in our region to have the opportunity to watch Ducks games without cost across multiple, accessible platforms. "We want to thank Diamond Sports Group and Bally Sports, and the personnel who have been incredible partners over the last 25 years who brought Ducks hockey to our region and fans."

Fox Television Stations owns KCOP. APMC and KCOP did not provide a breakdown of how many games will be on each network.

"Welcoming the Anaheim Ducks to Victory Plus signifies our ongoing commitment to providing accessible and high-quality sports content to our viewers," said Neil Gruninger, president & CEO of APMC. "The Anaheim Ducks have a forward-thinking approach to bringing new viewers into the fanbase and will make an excellent addition to the Victory+ lineup."

KCOP, part of a duopoly with KTTV, is known as Fox 11 Plus.

"We are proud to be the home of the Anaheim Ducks by offering a free over-the-air option for their fans,” said Steve Carlston, senior VP and general manager, KTTV-KCOP. “Broadcasting the Ducks on Fox 11 Plus is a natural addition to our station's lineup of robust sports coverage, and we look forward to using this partnership as an opportunity to expand their visibility in our region."