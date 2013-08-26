Amy Winter Steps Down as GM of TLC
TLC general manager Amy Winter is stepping down from that
post at the network, a TLC spokesperson confirmed.
Winter will remain at the channel as executive VP of brand
marketing, having served in a similar position before being named GM in 2011.
According to Deadline, which first
reported the story,
Winter decided to step down after plans to relocate her family from Atlanta to
Discovery Communications' Silver Spring, Md., headquarters didn't work out.
Under her tenure, TLC launched such highly rated and
controversial series as Here Comes Honey
Boo Boo and Breaking Amish.
The network declined to comment on who would replace Winter.
Eileen O'Neill currently oversees both Discovery and TLC Networks as group
president.
