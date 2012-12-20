Amy Walter to Depart ABC News
ABC News political director Amy Walter is leaving the
network in January to rejoin the Cook
Political Report as national editor.
Walter joined ABC News in 2010 after serving as
editor-in-chief of The Hotline. She
was previously senior editor of the Cook Report
from 1997-2007.
Walter helped lead ABC's coverage of the recent primary
debates and 2012 presidential campaign, including anchoring ABC News'
live-streamed digital coverage at the Republican and Democratic National
Conventions, presidential debates and on Election Night.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.