Amy Walter to Depart ABC News

ABC News political director Amy Walter is leaving the

network in January to rejoin the Cook

Political Report as national editor.

Walter joined ABC News in 2010 after serving as

editor-in-chief of The Hotline. She

was previously senior editor of the Cook Report

from 1997-2007.

Walter helped lead ABC's coverage of the recent primary

debates and 2012 presidential campaign, including anchoring ABC News'

live-streamed digital coverage at the Republican and Democratic National

Conventions, presidential debates and on Election Night.