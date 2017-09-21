Amy Sedaris, Shawn Ryan to Speak at New York Television Festival

Amy Sedaris and Shawn Ryan are among the heavyweights speaking at the 13th annual New York Television Festival, which goes down Oct. 23-28, primarily at the Helen Mills Theater and Event Space and SVA Theatre in Manhattan.



Sedaris will headline the Oct. 23 event truTV Presents At Home With Amy Sedaris, in advance of the premiere of At Home With Amy Sedaris on that network Oct. 24.



Ryan will do a keynote Oct. 24 that covers his career, including The Shield, and current projects, including NBC drama Timeless and CBS drama S.W.A.T.



“When we launched the first TV festival a dozen years ago as a showcase for independent creators and their work, we never could have imagined that it would develop into what it is today,” said Terence Gray, NYTVF founder and executive director, “an annual destination for industry executives looking to discover new talent, artists looking for access to these decision-makers, and fans interested in not only getting a sneak peek at some of the best-told stories on TV, but also hearing directly from the talent that created it in an intimate setting.”



The event kicks off Oct. 23 with a keynote from Brett Weitz, TBS executive VP of original programming, who will be interviewed by Terence Gray. Also on opening night is the season two premiere of TBS series Search Party, and a panel with cast and executive producers.



Oct. 24 offers the panel “The State of TV Comedy: What's Now, What's New, What's Next?”, with panelists from truTV, Comedy Central, Fox and other networks.



Some events are open to the public, and some are invite-only. For more information, visit NYTVF.com.



Ryan will also sit on a panel after a screening of S.W.A.T. Oct. 24.



Oct. 25 offers a screening of Australian comedy Rosehaven, which will air on SundanceTV, and chat with creators Celia Pacquola and Luke McGregor.



Oct. 26 features a screening of documentary She’s the Ticket and keynote from Amy Emmerich, chief content officer at Refinery29. It also features panels related to HBO’s The Deuce and IFC’s Stan Against Evil.



On Oct. 27, there’s a keynote from Jordan Klepper and Laura Grey of Comedy Central’s The Opposition with Jordan Klepper and an independent pilot competition.



Oct. 28 has the NYTVF awards reception, which includes the pilot competition winner.



Gray said the festival chiefs consider themselves “lucky to be in a position to facilitate what we feel are important conversations about the world’s greatest artistic medium.”