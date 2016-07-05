Amy Schatz Joins USTelecom as VP of Media Affairs

Amy Schatz—a top Washington, D.C., media reporter whose resume includes The Wall Street Journal, Politico and Recode—has joined USTelecom.

Schatz will be VP of media affairs for the trade group.

Schatz was a reporter at the St. Petersburg Times and Austin American-Statesman before joining the WSJ, covering telecom.

Katz succeeds Karn Dhingra, who is returning to journalism.