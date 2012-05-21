Amy Robach Joins ABC News as Correspondent

Former NBC News' weekend Today co-anchor Amy Robach has joined ABC News.

In a memo to staff, ABC News President Ben

Sherwood announced that Robach, who announced her departure from NBC's weekend Today show on Saturday, will join the network

as a correspondent based in New York.

Sherwood's memo follows:

I am pleased to

announce that Amy Robach is joining ABC News as a correspondent based in New

York.

Amy comes to us from

NBC News where she has served as a national correspondent and weekend anchor

for Today. She also spent several years anchoring morning news programming on

MSNBC.

A tenacious and

skilled reporter, Amy has covered a wide-range of stories from Hurricane

Katrina to the death of Ronald Reagan. In 2009, she scored a major scoop with

the first interview with Rod Blagojevich after his arrest.

A first-rate

storyteller and broadcaster, Amy will go to any heights for her work, including

riding along in a Navy F-18 Super Hornet over the Atlantic.

As the mother of two

daughters and three step sons, she will tell you that her family is one step away

from becoming a modern day Brady Bunch.

In her new role, Amy

will contribute her engaging and high-impact journalism to all of our

broadcasts and platforms.

Please joining me in

welcoming her to the ABC News family.