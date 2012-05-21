Amy Robach Joins ABC News as Correspondent
Former NBC News' weekend Today co-anchor Amy Robach has joined ABC News.
In a memo to staff, ABC News President Ben
Sherwood announced that Robach, who announced her departure from NBC's weekend Today show on Saturday, will join the network
as a correspondent based in New York.
Sherwood's memo follows:
I am pleased to
announce that Amy Robach is joining ABC News as a correspondent based in New
York.
Amy comes to us from
NBC News where she has served as a national correspondent and weekend anchor
for Today. She also spent several years anchoring morning news programming on
MSNBC.
A tenacious and
skilled reporter, Amy has covered a wide-range of stories from Hurricane
Katrina to the death of Ronald Reagan. In 2009, she scored a major scoop with
the first interview with Rod Blagojevich after his arrest.
A first-rate
storyteller and broadcaster, Amy will go to any heights for her work, including
riding along in a Navy F-18 Super Hornet over the Atlantic.
As the mother of two
daughters and three step sons, she will tell you that her family is one step away
from becoming a modern day Brady Bunch.
In her new role, Amy
will contribute her engaging and high-impact journalism to all of our
broadcasts and platforms.
Please joining me in
welcoming her to the ABC News family.
