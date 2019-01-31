Amy Poehler is Comcast’s New Commercial Cable Guy

Comcast has signed up former Saturday Night Live and Parks and Recreation star Amy Poehler as the face of a new year-long ad campaign for its Xfinity cable service.

Two spots launching the campaign will air Feb. 4. The campaign will appear on TV, digital, mobile and radio.

The campaign uses the theme “Simple, Easy, Awesome--starring Amy Poehler.”

“Yes, please! Working with Amy has been a dream. Her charm, charisma and relatability are a great fit for Xfinity and her improv skills really took our creative to another level,” said Eileen Diskin, senior VP, marketing communications at Comcast. “We’re proud to have her represent our brand and look forward to building upon our partnership with Amy throughout the year.”

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AqJpj-Wu0Yc[/embed]

The commercial show Poehler using Xfinity technology in locations ranging from a family’s home to an Xfinity retail store.

The spot was created by the ad agency Goodby Silverstein and Partners.