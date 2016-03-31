Amy Friedman Named Sprout Senior VP of Programming

Amy Friedman has been named Sprout senior VP, programming and development, focused on creating and executing the kids network’s content strategy, and developing preschool franchises to support the brand. She starts April 1.

Friedman was a senior advisor at Scratch, Viacom’s creative S.W.A.T. team, and was president of Redhead Consulting, a content development company. She will join Sprout April 1, 2016.

“Amy is extensively qualified to lead Sprout’s programming as we deliver on our promise to create and acquire great content that is unique to preschool television,” said Frances Berwick, president, lifestyle networks at parent NBCUniversal. “Her track record speaks volumes–she has launched both successful series and the networks that aired them–and her sensibility and smarts make her a perfect fit for this role.”

Friedman has held senior management positions at all of the Nickelodeon networks, including Nick, Noggin, and TeenNick. In her role as senior VP of original programming/creative director, she was responsible for driving Noggin and TeenNick’s original brand strategy, on-air identity, and educational mission in addition to the development and production of original programming.