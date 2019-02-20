Amobee Using Nielsen Data for TV, Digital Ad Planning

Amobee became the latest digital advertising technology company to use Nielsen data to enable its advertising clients to plan and buy across TV and digital.

Amobee is among the first platforms to integrate Nielsen’s Enterprise Audience API, which measures the delivery of strategic audiences on TV, allowing users to create targeted and optimized media buys.

At a time when advertisers are shifting away from the traditional demographic targets that Nielsen has long calculated, the measurement company is trying to produce and sell data that can be used for campaigns aimed at more narrowly defined audiences.

Though some networks and media agencies complain Nielsen isn’t moving fast enough to meet the challenge of measuring viewing on new devices and platforms, it is being used by a number of companies in the advanced advertising business, including Comcast’s FreeWheel.

“Consumers are moving seamlessly between screens and devices and the technology needs to follow them, from linear TV to digital,” says Aleck Schleider, senior VP of client and data strategy at Amobee. “Amobee’s agreement with Nielsen helps further solve the challenges of fragmentation and applies the right data in the right places across the TV and digital ecosystem; we’re working to help marketers develop elevated and scaled omnichannel strategies that are guided by deep analytical insights to reach consumers and achieve their business goals.”

Using Nielsen’s TV and online data, Amobee’s clients can plans, buy and measure the same audience across TV and digital; plan and buy TV campaigns based on digital data insights applied to TV and understand the contribution of each channel to cross-screen campaign reach and business results.

“With Amobee’s integration of Nielsen data, marketers now have the ability to leverage rich data for advertising across TV and digital, allowing them to marry the precision associated with digital video with the power and scale of TV,” says Jessica Hogue, senior VP of digital solutions at Nielsen. “This opens up opportunities beyond age and gender-based buys as well as greater monetization for the industry at large.”

Amobee said the integration with Nielsen can help advertisers with challenging tasks such as calculating duplication among linear TV, connected TV, digital video and mobile video viewers. It can also link TV and video campaign performance to specific advertiser goal and help marketers understand the TV viewing habits of their best customers.

“Amobee has been an important strategic partner for our cross-screen media and attribution strategies, and their unique capabilities have been key to Travelocity’s efforts to understand how TV and digital media work together,” said Bruce Horner, head of media and alliances at Travelocity. “Amobee’s data integrations and technology provide deep, one-of-a-kind insights that inform our strategies and are an important ingredient in our ability to measure the impact of our media investments.”

Nielsen, under pressure from shareholders, is in the process of a strategic review that could lead to the sale of all or parts of the company.