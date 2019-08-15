Amobee Launches Data Market for Connected TV

Digital advertising technology company Amobee said it launched a data marketplace for connected TV advertising that lets brands connect with more than 60 data providers in order to create targeted campaigns.

Using providers including the Oracle Data Cloud, IRI, Inscape, Lotame, Eyeota and TruOptik advertisers can access more than 60,000 audience segments.

Amobee said that activating data for connected TV and cross-screen campaigns has created a challenge for advertisers and made it difficult to optimize advanced TV advertising.

“Connected TV’s potential to provide the same targeting and attribution as digital has been largely unfulfilled,” says Aleck Schleider, senior VP of client and data strategy at Amobee. “By collaborating with more than 60 data sources, in addition to our TV Amplifier solution linking linear and connected TV, Amobee is changing the conversation around connected TV and creating an unprecedented opportunity for advertisers to converge their campaigns and realize better targeting and results.”

Amobee said its data marketplace maps individual devices and cookies to anonymized households for connected TV and cross-screen targeting.

“We’re proud to work with an innovative company like Amobee to help develop this data marketplace and activate a new way to help advertisers thoughtfully reach audiences on connected TV,” says Chris Langel, VP of partnerships at Oracle Data Cloud. “By accessing Oracle audience data for connected TV, advertisers can more effectively reach their target customers and drive the results they want across screens.”

In addition to harnessing a third-party segments, advertisers can apply their first-party data to connected TV campaigns by utilizing Amobee’s device graph and integrations with major data management platforms.