Amobee Completes Acquisition of Advanced Ad Company Videology

Singtel’s Amobee marketing technology unit said it completed the acquisition of assets from Videology, a data-driving video advertising company that had gone into bankruptcy protection.

The deal, valued at $101 million, enables Amobee to combine TV, social and digital advertising on its demand-side platform.

Following the acquisition, Scott Ferber, the founder and CEO of Videology, was named chief innovation officer of Amobee. Domenic Venuto, who had been general manager of IBM Watson’s consumer division and Watson Advertising, was named chief operating officer.

Erica Golden, who had been head of global talent development at Apple, was named chief people officer.

“The successful acquisition of Videology’s assets accelerates the build out of our digital marketing business and expansion of its footprint across Asia Pacific," said Samba Natarajan, CEO of Singtel’s Group Digital Life. "This creates further differentiation for Amobee’s digital marketing platform and enhances Amobee’s competitiveness in the rapidly converging market of TV and digital video advertising.”