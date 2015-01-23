'Amish Mafia' Season Will Be the Last

Discovery Channel's reality series Amish Mafia, which has come under attack for how it portrays some residents of Lancaster County, Pa.'s religious Amish community, is returning on Feb. 10 (9 p.m.) for what will be its final season, the network said this week, making news again in Lancaster, where the production inspires a lot of coverage.

"It's a combination of the show running its course and it's not really being consistent with Rich Ross's vision for the network," Laurie Goldberg, group executife VP of public relations at Discovery, told Multichannel News.

Ross, named channel president this past October, has emphasized "authenticity" since coming on board. At the TCA winter press tour on Jan. 8 he said Discovery Channel would not, for example, repeat stunts such as the Shark Week movie about a fake prehistoric creature called a megaladon or the special that set up the possibility that a man wearing a specialized suit would be consumed by an anaconda.

