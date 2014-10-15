Amid Cuts, CNN Cancels 'Crossfire,' 'Unguarded'

A little more than a year after bringing back Crossfire, CNN has decided to cancel the program again.

All four hosts — Newt Gingrich, S.E. Cupp, Stephanie Cutter and Van Jones — will remain with the network as political commentators. Some of the staff had already been absorbed into other parts of CNN when the show went on hiatus.

The cable news network has also canceled late night sports interview series Unguarded, which was hosted by former ESPN reporter Rachel Nichols. Nichols will remain as a contributor with CNN and host primetime specials, as well as continue her role with Turner Sports.

Also on the CNN chopping block are CNN Money With Christine Romans — she remains anchor with Early Start — and Sanjay Gupta, M.D.

Gupta's team will refocus on breaking news coverage. Elizabeth Cohen will remain with CNN as well and the medical unit will be restructured.

The cancellations come amid staff cuts and buyouts that are going on all around CNN's parent company Time Warner.

On Tuesday, CNN cut the New York staff of London-based Christine Amanpour. Amanpour relocated her show to London last year, with a handful of staffers remaining in New York.