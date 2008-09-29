Ames to Head Sesame Workshop’s Global Production

Andrew Ames was named vice president of global production for Sesame Workshop, the nonprofit educational organization responsible for children’s programming institution Sesame Street.

He will report to executive VP of creative Miranda Barry.

Ames’ new position puts him in charge of all international co-productions and special-projects production, overseeing production/creative, budgeting and financing, cross-platform content initiatives and international content management.

“Andy is an accomplished Emmy Award-winning executive with more than 25 years of experience in international media,” Barry said in a statement. “His proven ability to anticipate potential opportunities and develop appropriate strategies will help us to maximize the reach and impact of Sesame programming. We are thrilled to have leadership as we enter a new decade, our fourth, of creating educational and engaging content.”

Ames has previously been involved in a number of Emmy-winning shows, most recently as series producer for Save Our History from The History Channel. He has also been a producer and director for such shows as Good Morning America, America’s Most Wanted, Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous, Mickey Mouse Club and Candid Camera.