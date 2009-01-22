‘America's Next Top Model Obsessed' Gives Oxygen Boost

America's Next Top Model Obsessed weekend debut drew viewers to Oxygen Sunday and it was the network's time to strike a pose. Oxygen's 12-episode marathon from 11a.m.-11p.m. Sunday gave the network is largest audience ever in the women 18-34 year-old demographic.

The marathon gained 25% total viewers (from 373,000 to 467,000) compared to the time period average of the previous four weeks. Among the 18-34 year-old female demo, the marathon increased viewership by more than twice compared with the previous four week's time slot average (from 68,000 to 145,000).

The web page for model has also been attracting hits, with 424,000 page views this past Sunday and 7700 video streams.

Oxygen acquired cable rights to all seasons of America's Next Top Model in September 2008, including the show's 12th season currently in production.