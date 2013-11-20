'America's Got Talent' to Return All Four Judges

NBC is keeping its expanded four-judge panel for America's Got Talent for another summer.

One day after Howard Stern said during his radio show that he was returning to America's Got Talent, NBC officially announced Wednesday that judges Heidi Klum, Mel B and Howie Mandel — along with Stern — will return next season. It will be Mandel's fifth season on the show since he replaced original judge David Hasselhoff, while Stern returns for his third go-around since taking over for Piers Morgan. Mel B and Klum debuted last season.

Nick Cannon also returns as host for his sixth year.

"Howard, Heidi, Mel and Howie have proven that they are a dynamic quartet of judges who aren't afraid to share their opinions, while at the same time creating fireworks of their own," said Paul Telegdy, president, alternative and late-night programming for NBC. "Along with Nick serving as an incomparable host, our talent on Talent is among the finest on all of television."