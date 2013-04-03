'America's Got Talent' Moves to NYC

Citing enhanced New York production tax credits approved in

the past couple of weeks as well as for creative reasons, NBC said Wednesday it

is moving production of season eight of America's

Got Talent to Radio City Music Hall. The show had been produced at the New Jersey

Performing Arts Center in Newark.

"We applaud Governor Cuomo and the New York legislature for

developing and advocating programs that attract investment and create jobs for

New Yorkers," said NBCU executive VP and general counsel Rick Cotton.

The governor announced the move in his own release, saying

it would boost local businesses by $9.5 million.

The move follows the extension of the film and tax credit

program, with extra incentives to attract TV shows from other states.

NBCU said the move was made for creative reasons, but would

not have been made without the additional incentives.

The show will begin airing live from the venue twice a week starting July 23.