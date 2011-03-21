‘America's Got Talent,' ‘Marriage Ref' Return to NBC Summer Schedule

Reality series America's Got Talent, the new It's Worth What? and The Marriage Ref will headline NBC's original programming lineup for summer 2011, NBC Entertainment Chairman Bob Greenblatt announced Monday.

It's Worth What?, a game show hosted by comedian Cedric The Entertainer, will take contestants through a series of challenges that have them discern the price of items, with a potential $1 million prize. Premiere day and time are to be announced.

The sixth season of America's Got Talent will premiere Tuesday, May 31 and Jerry Seinfeld's Marriage Ref, originally slated for amidseason return, will debut its second season on Sunday, June 26.

NBC's summer programming will also include new episodes of its upcoming singing competition series The Voice through June, new game show Still Standing and new reality entry Love in the Wild, a dating series that follows 10 single men and women on an adventure to the Costa Rican jungle.

New episodes of the re-launched Law & Order: Los Angeles will also continue and NBC will air the broadcast network premiere of Law& Order: Criminal Intent's final season on Monday, May 30, after the franchise series shifted to sister net USA.

The final season of Friday Night Lights, which moves back to NBC from DirecTV on April 15, will also continue into the summer.

"We want to make it clear that NBC considers the summer as an important part of its overall season and will continue to offer a varied lineup of original programs," said Greenblatt in a statement.