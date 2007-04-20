America’s Got Talent Brings on Sharon Osbourne

NBC has announced that Sharon Osbourne will be joining the judges table on the upcoming season of America’s Got Talent.

"Sharon Osbourne is show business personified and she has seen and done it all," said Craig Plestis, Executive Vice President, Alternative Programming, Development and Specials, NBC Entertainment. "She will make an excellent fit with David and Piers, who we're delighted to have back for another great season."

Osbourne will be joining David Hasselhoff and Piers Morgan as judges on the show. Also new this year, Jerry Springer, host of NBC Universal syndicated The Jerry Springer Show, will be taking over the hosting duties from Regis Philbin.

Osbourne is replacing Brandy, who was involved in a car accident last December. The accident led to speculation among media observers that she would not return this season.