‘America’s Got Talent’ Back on NBC May 29

Season 13 of America’s Got Talent starts on NBC May 29 at 8 p.m. Tyra Banks continues to host the competition series, and Simon Cowell, Mel B, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel return as judges.

Last summer, America’s Got Talent averaged a 3.5 rating in adults 18-49 and 16 million viewers overall in “live plus seven day” averages for original Tuesday telecasts, according to Nielsen Media Research. It was AGT’s most-watched season ever.

Child ventriloquist Darci Lynne won the competition last season. At NBC’s upfront presentation May 14 at Radio City Music Hall, Lynne took the stage with a Simon Cowell puppet. When Cowell stepped onstage, he said, “After 18 years of being on television, I am now a puppet. Now I know how Paula [Abdul] felt.”

A Champions edition of America’s Got Talent will kick off in January.

World of Dance also premieres on NBC May 29. The judges are Jennifer Lopez (also an executive producer), Derek Hough, NE-YO and host/mentor Jenna Dewan Tatum.