'America's Funniest Home Videos' Launches Its First App

America's Funniest Home Videos has launched its first app, the AFV App for iPhone and iPod touch. The free app offers 14 video channels of content, including sections on dogs, cats, babies and practical jokes and has features that allow users to upload their own submissions to the show.

"Who could have imagined when we went on the air in 1989 that we would be getting videos through an iPhone or iPod touch?" noted Vin Di Bona, creator and executive producer of the show in a statement. The show, which has aired on ABC since 1989, originally took submissions on the now little-used VHS format.

Besides the large selection of videos, the app also includes social media features so content can be shared on Facebook and Twitter directly from their iPhone or iPod touch.