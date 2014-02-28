'Americans' Premiere on Par With Season 1 Finale

The season 2 premiere of FX's The Americans drew 1.9 million total viewers Wednesday night, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. In the 18-49 demographic, the premiere drew 863,000 viewers.



Last year's series premiere on Jan. 30, 2013 drew 3.2 million total viewers live-plus-same-day. The season 1 finale May 1 brought in 1.7 million total viewers.



The Americans tied Justified last year as the most watched freshman drama in FX history in live-plus-seven ratings, averaging 3.4 million total viewers per episode. It also ranked as the most time-shifted series in network history, averaging an 83% gain from live-plus-same day to live-plus-seven with total viewers, and 93% with adults 18-49.