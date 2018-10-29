‘American Vandal’ Canceled on Netflix

Netflix has cancelled the satirical comedy series American Vandal. The second season of American Vandal debuted Sept. 14.

A satire of true-crime series, well-reviewed American Vandal detailed suspicious activity at a high school, with student documentarians doing the digging. Season one, which premiered in September 2017, looked at a prank that saw 27 faculty cars spray-painted with phallic images. Season two depicted an elite Catholic school where the so-called Turd Burglar is messing with students’ meals.

Tony Yacenda, Dan Perrault and Dan Lagana created American Vandal, with Lagana the showrunner. They are executive producers, along with Joe Farrell for Funny Or Die and Ari Lubet, Josh Lieberman and Michael Rotenberg for 3Arts.

The series was produced for Netflix by CBS Television Studios, Funny Or Die and 3Arts.