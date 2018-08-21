‘American Vandal’ Back on Netflix Sept. 14

Season two of true-crime satire American Vandal starts on Netflix Sept. 14. Tony Yacenda and Dan Perrault co-created the series, and Dan Lagana runs the show.

American Vandal is produced for Netflix by CBS Television Studios, Funny Or Die and 3Arts.

Season one examined who at a high school spray-painted penises on teachers’ cars. Season two details the exploits of the Turd Burglar, as schoolboy documentarians Peter Maldonado and Sam Ecklund seek out the culprit, who is contaminating students’ meals, at an elite Catholic school.

Season two stars Tyler Alvarez (Peter), Griffin Gluck (Sam), Travis Tope (Kevin), Taylor Dearden (Chloe), Melvin Gregg (DeMarcus) and DeRon Horton (Lou).

Executive producers on the show include Yacenda, Perrault and Dan, Joe Farrell for Funny Or Die, and Ari Lubet, Josh Lieberman and Michael Rotenberg for 3Arts.