‘American Ninja Warrior’ Season Six Ordered

American Ninja Warrior is coming back for a sixth season on NBC. The competition series, a summer staple on NBC, concludes its current season Sept. 12.

Original episodes air exclusively on NBC with repeated ones on Esquire Network, on which American Ninja Warrior (ANW) enters its ninth season. ANW is hosted by Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila, with Kristine Leahy the co-host.

"The increased popularity of American Ninja Warrior on air, as well as its growing social and cultural impact, is a testament to the athletes who push themselves beyond their limits,” said Paul Telegdy, president, alternative and reality group, NBC Entertainment. “We couldn’t be more proud to see this show reach new heights and watch the affect it has on those who compete and strive to be their best.”

American Ninja Warrior is averaging a 2.1 rating and 7.2 million viewers this season, which has seen several female competitors up their game, including Los Angeles stuntwoman Jessie Graff. Graff became the first woman to complete Stage One in the Las Vegas finals shows.

Contestant submissions reached a record 70,000 last spring, according to NBC. ANW producers set up obstacle courses in Los Angeles, Atlanta, Indianapolis, Oklahoma City and Philadelphia.

“We are in constant awe of the extraordinary athletes on American Ninja Warrior who make the show as exhilarating to watch as it is to produce,” said Adam Stotsky, president, E! and Esquire Network. "It is incredibly exciting how the series has evolved from an unconventional Japanese game show with a cult following to the global hit phenomenon that it is today in partnership with NBC–and we are looking forward to many more seasons to come.”

Based on the Japanese series Sasuke, American Ninja Warrior is produced by A. Smith for NBC/Esquire Network. The series is executive produced by A. Smith & Co. Productions’ founders Arthur Smith and Kent Weed, along with Brian Richardson and Anthony Storm.